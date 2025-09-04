Jonathan Kuminga Preparing to Sign New Contract: Bad News for Warriors
On Thursday, restricted free agent guard Cam Thomas signed a $6 million qualifying offer to stay with the Brooklyn Nets for the 2025-26 season. Now, many fans are wondering which NBA player will be next.
Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey, and Quentin Grimes all sit in similar situations with their respective teams, looking to negotiate a new contract, while the tempting qualifying offer sits on the table. The Golden State Warriors have been having trouble finding an agreement with Kuminga, and the 22-year-old forward continues to consider taking his one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer.
Kuminga preparing to sign QO
The Warriors and Kuminga are still reportedly far apart on their contract negotiations, but the free agent forward is ready to be done with this situation.
ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported on Thursday that Kuminga is preparing to sign the qualifying offer, as he simply wants to end these talks unless the Warriors change their offer.
"There haven't been any indications suggesting that the Warriors are thinking of changing their offer, and unless they do so over the course of the next week, Kuminga is prepared to end talks and accept his qualifying offer, league sources said," Siegel wrote. "At the end of the day, Kuminga wants to feel valued, and the Warriors haven't given him ample reasons to want to stay."
Of course, if Kuminga were able to leave on his own terms this offseason, he would have already found a new home, but he is stuck in this situation with the Warriors. The best way out for him, while keeping some power in the situation, is to sign the qualifying offer and enter unrestricted free agency next offseason.
Bad news for the Warriors?
Of course, Kuminga could simply be using this to get a better offer out of the Warriors, but many reports suggest he is content with taking the qualifying offer.
The Warriors went into the offseason with a sign-and-trade in mind, as they wanted to part with Kuminga while getting something in return, but no trade offer was enticing enough for them. Now, the Warriors are at risk of losing Kuminga for literally nothing next offseason, unless they cough up a better contract offer for him.
Neither the Kuminga nor the Warriors should want him to sign the qualifying offer, but it is his last piece of leverage to hold over the franchise in order to receive a better deal. The Warriors' reported current offer for Kuminga is $45 million over two years with a team option, but Kuminga is not willing to take that. This entire situation could certainly spell bad news for the Warriors.