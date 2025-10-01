Jonathan Kuminga's Agent Breaks Silence After Re-Signing With Warriors
The Golden State Warriors didn't have to wait till October 1st, the deadline for the qualifying offer, to get a decision out of Jonathan Kuminga. While many speculated Kuminga would end up taking the qualifying offer, the 22-year-old forward opted to take a two-year, $48.5 million deal from Golden State, with trade options to be explored around January.
The team option seemed to be a major holdup in negotiations, but Kuminga's camp decided to accept it, with the expectation that it would be declined and a new deal could be re-negotiated come the 2026 offseason. In this process, Kuminga's agent, Aaron Turner, was very vocal about his client's wants, and finally broke his silence after the deal was agreed to on Tuesday.
"JK is ready to go! Appreciate all the guys who helped over the last month! We Love the support from those that see the truth about JK, and love the hate even more. Trust me all the [receipts] are being kept! Let’s Hoop! #JustKnow," Turner shard in a post to his X account.
Turner made several appearances on podcast/radio shows a few weeks ago, a move that seemingly was done to put pressure on Golden State. He touched not only on contract desires, such as seeking a player option or more compensation, but also on Kuminga's role and how he wants an increase if he returned to Golden State.
Even though Kuminga is under contract in Golden State this upcoming season, the storyline to follow will be how much playing time he'll see and how big a role he'll play. Assuming the Warriors brought in Al Horford to serve as the starting center alongside Draymond Green, that means Kuminga would either start at the three alongside Jimmy Butler or be the sixth man.
Realistically, if Golden State plans to trade Kuminga before the deadline, it only makes sense for Steve Kerr to give Kuminga the proper opportunities to play and display his value. His best minutes per game average of his career has been 26.3, and the Warriors would likely need to keep him in that range if they want him to be viewed as a promising young forward in trade talks.
The major problem, though, for Kuminga's case in the starting lineup is the lack of outside shooting. Unless Kuminga enters the season with a new-and-improved jump shot, Golden State can't afford to start three players (Kuminga, Butler, Green) who all shot below 33% from beyond the arc.