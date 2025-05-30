Inside The Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga's Reported True Desires May Spell Trouble for Warriors

Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has lofty expectations for himself, which may not be possible to reach in Golden State

Matt Guzman

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) stands on the court before a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center.
May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) stands on the court before a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Jonathan Kuminga played the fewest games of his career for the Golden State Warriors this season, but his production remained similar to last year's breakout.

According to the forward, there's still room to grow.

“Kuminga, league sources said, still has visions of becoming an All-Star," The Athletic's Anthony Slater wrote. "Not fitting into an ever-moving mid-tier rotation role. He wants to be a featured player in an NBA offense and chase the 20-point-and-beyond dreams he’s spent his life chasing.”

Kuminga filled a sizable role in Golden State prior to its postseason run, but was relegated to the bench by Steve Kerr before Steph Curry's hamstring injury. While there are several solutions to any possible "fit" issue, Kuminga might still have time to bide before he can become an All-Star caliber player with the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga
May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Both sides would likely be open to parting ways to allow Kuminga to join a squad where he can have more freedom, but under the new CBA, that might be sticky for Golden State. The result?

"There's a likely world where the most obvious and prudent path is for (the Warriors) to bring Kuminga back," Slater wrote.

Per the Base Year Compensation Rule, Kuminga, who is expected to receive a salary bump on any new contract he signs in Golden State or otherwise, can only be bargained for half of what his new annual salary would be.

In practice, this means the Warriors would only be able to receive $15 million of salary in return for Kuminga if the annual value of his new contract sat at $30 million. After the Jan. 15 restriction, Kuminga could then be dealt at regular value, but Golden State might opt to keep its core intact if they do re-sign the forward this summer.

Kuminga isn't dead weight for Golden State, but given his role expectations moving forward, it might create some tension between the two parties until a solution is reached.

It could also make the Warriors a financial hostage.

Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

