Jonathan Kuminga's Reported True Desires May Spell Trouble for Warriors
Jonathan Kuminga played the fewest games of his career for the Golden State Warriors this season, but his production remained similar to last year's breakout.
According to the forward, there's still room to grow.
“Kuminga, league sources said, still has visions of becoming an All-Star," The Athletic's Anthony Slater wrote. "Not fitting into an ever-moving mid-tier rotation role. He wants to be a featured player in an NBA offense and chase the 20-point-and-beyond dreams he’s spent his life chasing.”
Kuminga filled a sizable role in Golden State prior to its postseason run, but was relegated to the bench by Steve Kerr before Steph Curry's hamstring injury. While there are several solutions to any possible "fit" issue, Kuminga might still have time to bide before he can become an All-Star caliber player with the Warriors.
Both sides would likely be open to parting ways to allow Kuminga to join a squad where he can have more freedom, but under the new CBA, that might be sticky for Golden State. The result?
"There's a likely world where the most obvious and prudent path is for (the Warriors) to bring Kuminga back," Slater wrote.
Per the Base Year Compensation Rule, Kuminga, who is expected to receive a salary bump on any new contract he signs in Golden State or otherwise, can only be bargained for half of what his new annual salary would be.
In practice, this means the Warriors would only be able to receive $15 million of salary in return for Kuminga if the annual value of his new contract sat at $30 million. After the Jan. 15 restriction, Kuminga could then be dealt at regular value, but Golden State might opt to keep its core intact if they do re-sign the forward this summer.
Kuminga isn't dead weight for Golden State, but given his role expectations moving forward, it might create some tension between the two parties until a solution is reached.
It could also make the Warriors a financial hostage.
Related Articles
New Report on Team Interested in Jonathan Kuminga Trade
New Report on Klay Thompson's True Feelings on Jordan Poole