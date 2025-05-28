Celtics Star Named Potential Dream Target for Warriors
This NBA offseason is expected to bring massive changes across the league with the new CBA in full effect. With the implementation of the second apron, many organizations could look to cut down salaries and save money to avoid the restrictions that come with the new salary cap.
No team has been discussed more in this aspect than the Boston Celtics. After winning the 2024 championship, the Celtics ran it back this year and fell in the second round to the New York Knicks in six games. Since their 'early' playoff exit, Boston has been expected to cut down on salaries.
The Celtics are currently projected to pay their starting lineup over $197 million next season, which the total salary distribution well over the second apron. This is a major future risk for Boston, which is why the organization is expected to entertain trade offers. Derrick White has consistently been labeled as a name to watch this offseason.
On the flip side, the Golden State Warriors are looking to add talent after a second-round exit in this year's playoffs.
White is a player the Warriors could acquire, as the shooting guard was recently listed as a dream target by Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz. With Golden State in need of talent surrounding Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, White was listed along with Domantas Sabonis and Coby White.
"The asking price for (Derrick) White may be more than the Warriors want to pay, although he's the ideal backcourt mate for Curry to play next to and makes a good defense even better," Swartz wrote.
The 30-year-old averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists this past season. He could be a major wing upgrade as the Warriors look to take advantage of Curry's final years in the league. White was previously listed as a Warriors target, according to Logan Murdock of The Ringer.
