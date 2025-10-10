Jonathan Kuminga Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Role With Warriors
The Golden State Warriors might have put together a solid roster for the 2025-26 season, coming off a strong second half of last season, but it all came together at the last minute due to Jonathan Kuminga. A restricted free agent, Kuminga's negotiation process dragged out for several months, similar to the other key restricted free agents.
He ended up agreeing on a deal just days before the qualifying offer deadline, inking a two-year, $48.5 million contract. While Kuminga is back on the team, his future is still uncertain, given he's eligible to be traded in January 2026. Speaking with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Kuminga talked about how he sees his role with Golden State, getting honest in his answer.
"I don’t ask [Kerr] about roles because I know what he is going to tell me,” Kuminga told Andscape. “I don’t waste my energy. I choose not to ask because nobody is going to tell me. It’s whatever. You just have to find ways to do things when you get out there. Make plays, defend. I don’t have a consistent role. I just play a role where I make sure I play defense and run the floor.”
Analyzing Kuminga's Statement
While Kuminga definitely possesses the traits to be developed into an elite slashing forward who can start on a contending team, the reality is Golden State doesn't necessarily need that from him, especially with Jimmy Butler coming over last season.
Golden State already has its two stars in Steph Curry and Butler, and Steve Kerr tends to want to surround them with players who thrive at playing a role (stretch big, POA defender, etc). Moses Moody, for example, who joined the starting lineup late last season, was able to earn his role by being strong on the defensive end of the court and providing his catch-and-shoot abilities on offense.
As mentioned by Kuminga in his quote to Andscape, he says his role is to contribute on the defensive end and run the floor, as he can be a weapon for Golden State in transition. Even though Kuminga flashed his scoring abilities against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2025 postseason, that was without Curry healthy, meaning those aren't normal circumstances.
That's not to say Kuminga's role can't grow on the team, but the reality appears to be that he's set to play his role for Kerr until his trade restriction lifts in January and trade options can be explored.