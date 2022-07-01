Skip to main content
Kevon Looney Re-Signs 3-Year Deal With Warriors

Looney is heading back to Golden State

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

After winning the NBA Championship, the Golden State Warriors have already lost two key role players in Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II. While those two losses will certainly be difficult to replace, perhaps the most important free agent the Warriors have this summer is rebounding big man Kevon Looney; however, fortunately for them, he's coming back to The Bay.

Often an unsung hero for the Warriors, Looney was a big reason why they were able to run through the Western Conference and win another ring. His rebounding was incredible throughout the entire postseason, and the veteran big man earned himself a three-year deal.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Kevon Looney has agreed to a three-year / $25.5M contract with the Golden State Warriors. Understandably, other teams had interest in Kevon Looney, but with mutual interest between him and the Warriors to keep their partnership going, a new deal always seemed likely. Having been with Golden State for much of their dynasty, Looney is a star in his role, and earned this contract extension with the team that drafted him.

The Warriors have continuously retained their own players throughout the dynasty, which has allowed them to established a winning culture that is still at its peak. Looney has been a big part of this, and the Warriors are certainly pleased to have him back.

May 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) dunks the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter of game two of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
