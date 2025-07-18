Klay Thompson Breaks Silence on Dating Megan Thee Stallion
NBA star Klay Thompson shocked the basketball world when he left the Golden State Warriors last summer in free agency to join the Dallas Mavericks, but this summer, he is making headlines for a much different reason.
Thompson, a four-time champion with the Warriors, has made waves on social media after going public with a new relationship, with none other than world-famous artist Megan Thee Stallion. Music and basketball fans were all shocked by this duo, but the new couple has only had high praise for one another.
At the NYC Gala, Thompson was asked about how it feels to support his new celebrity partner.
"It feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world," Thompson told US Weekly. "I've seen it first-hand. This is just another incredible feat of hers, to be able to give back, create a foundation, raise a ton of money for those in need, and I'm honored to be here by her side."
"I know [her parents] would be so proud of their only daughter," Thompson continued. "Just because of what, not only what she's been able to accomplish, but what she's also going to continue to do. She has never been put in a box or allowed herself to be put in a box, and she just continues to inspire so many people around the world."
This came after Megan Thee Stallion had high words for Thompson.
"I have never dated somebody so kind,” she told Page Six. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy."