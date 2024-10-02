Klay Thompson Reveals Differences Between Warriors and Mavericks
Klay Thompson spent 13 seasons of his NBA career playing with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors' free-motion offense. Now, he's looking forward to the challenge of playing with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the Dallas Mavericks. Even though the season hasn't started yet, Thompson is already noticing the differences.
During Dallas Mavericks media day, Thompson gave a very thorough answer on the differences between playing for the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks.
"I think from an Xs and Os standpoint I have to adjust to playing off such good creators," Thompson said. "In Golden State, it was a very motion-based offense. Just being able to play with Luka the last few days, his ability in the pick and roll is like maybe the best I've ever seen. It will be fun to play with him in those sets because he draws so much attention and he gets so many open looks from the perimeter, so I'll be there to knock them down."
Playing with a ball-handler like Luka Doncic is something that Klay Thompson has never done before in his career. It's something that Thompson knows he'll have to adjust to, but something that he also knows he can help with.
"That's exciting. It kind of adds a whole new dimension to our team being able to have a player like me who can draw the defense just by cutting through the lane or using an off-ball screen, a pindown and taking two defenders with me," Thompson added. "But I know I'll obviously have to adjust to Luka, Luka's the system, he's an MVP frontrunner and that's a huge reason why I came here, to help alleviate some of the pressure he deals with on a nightly basis, the defenses he sees."
Watching Klay Thompson on the Dallas Mavericks will be a very fascinating scenario for Golden State Warriors fans. They'll be able to see one of their favorite players in a role they've never seen before, which could hopefully open their eyes to what he's capable of.