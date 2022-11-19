Skip to main content

Knicks Player Calls Steph Curry Greatest Player Ever

Cam Reddish had the highest praise ever for Steph Curry.

Steph Curry has been dismantling teams left and right this season, and the Knicks were no expection to that. Curry put up 24 points, 10 assists, 2 steals on 9/19 FGs against the Knicks - a performance that made Cam Reddish give him the highest praise.

“I was competing against the greatest ever, to be honest," Reddish said. "It was fun. Tough, too He’s non stop moving. That’s probably why my groin is hurting."

Even though the Golden State Warriors have a losing record, Steph Curry has been absolutely out of this world. The offensive output Curry has been giving is that of someone who is one of the greatest offensive players ever. It's almost impossible to guard Steph Curry at this point, teams just have to hope that he misses. He's always moving, always finding a way to slip through the cracks, and is just at good at finishing around the rim as he is at shooting threes. 

If the Golden State Warriors can start tightening up their defense, this team can easily go on a run for the first seed. This team is largely the same as last season, so the lack of defense is more about focus and effort than it is about personnel. It's imperative that this team starts rewarding Curry's offensive magnitude with a defense that can result in wins.

