Lakers, Warriors Could Be Top Landing Spots for Ex-Celtics Center
If there's one thing that a plethora of NBA teams need this season, it's a center - both a starting one and a backup one.
While the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Deandre Ayton as their starting center, and the LA Clippers acquired Brook Lopez as a backup piece, the Golden State Warriors have yet to acquire anyone. It's been widely assumed that the Warriors would receive Al Horford from the Boston Celtics, but that hasn't happened yet.
However, there's one former Celtics big man who could be a good asset for both the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.
Current Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III could be a fantastic pickup for both the Warriors and Lakers. Last season with the Trail Blazers, he averaged 5.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.1 assists on 64.1% shooting from the field.
Unfortunately, Williams has been very injury-prone since his peak year during the 2021-22 NBA season - a season where Williams was one of the best defensive players in the league. In that season, Williams finished seventh overall in the NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting.
While Williams hasn't been the player he once was, he could still potentially be a great get for both the Lakers and Warriors. The big man is currently earning $13.2 million this upcoming season and will be an unrestricted free agent next season. It's a gamble that both the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers should be willing to take, especially with so few options on the market.