LeBron James Reacts to Kevin Love's Viral Post About Jimmy Butler
On Tuesday night, Jimmy Butler made his long-awaited return to Miami after getting traded to the Golden State Warriors.
Unfortunately, Butler didn't return with a bang, but with a whimper. The Warriors were destroyed by the Heat 112-86 in a game where it looked like Golden State never had a chance. Regardless of the blowout, the animosity between Butler and the Miami Heat organization remained
Even though Butler has hostile feelings toward the Heat organization, it still didn't stop his former teammates from having a little fun, including Kevin Love.
"Jimmy when it came time to see his former teammates and coaching staff after the game…🏃🏿♂️➡️✌🏻," Love joked on Instagram.
Needless to say, Love's viral post about Butler gathered a huge reaction from NBA players. Among those who replied were LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell, P.J. Tucker, and Richard Jefferson.
"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣," LeBron James said.
"😭😭😭," Donovan Mitchell said.
"I’m so proud of what you’ve become 👏👏," Richard Jefferson said.
With the way Butler forced his exit from the Heat, it's always going to be awkward when he returns to Miami. Butler served two suspensions this season from his conduct detrimental to the team, so it's a very warranted situation. However, Butler did also take the Heat to two NBA Finals, so there will always be a certain level of camaraderie.
More importantly, the Golden State Warriors desperately need to get a win. After back-to-back losses against the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat, the team needs to find a way to win against the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicians.