Stephen Curry's knee injury is worse than initially expected.

The two-time MVP will be re-evalated in 10 days, the Warriors announced.

He'll miss at least the next five games.

Curry has been out since suffering the injury in the second half of a game against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 30.

Curry got an MRI on Wednesday that revealed "no structural issue" in his knee, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Dr. Nirav Pandya, professor of UCSF orthopedic surgery, wrote the following on X in response to Charania's report.

"Good news that the new MRI did not show any structural abnormalities. The key is now getting the pain and swelling under control such that he can perform effectively on the court and not risk secondary injury. Rest and rehab are key with "runner's knee" as this is irritation of the tissues around the front of the knee."

Earlier on Thursday, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel wrote that the Warriors don't think the knee injury is a serious issue.

"The organization does not view this as a major concern heading into the final stretch run of the regular season, and the situation has been described as the franchise operating with an abundance of caution, team sources told ClutchPoints."

Siegel added that sources told him Curry would be playing in the postseason started today.

Regardless of how the injury is characterized by the Warriors, it's a huge blow.

Golden State is in eighth place in the Western Conference standings. It is just 2.5 games ahead of the Clipper and Blazers. Falling to ninth or 10th would force the Warriors to win two play-in games just to make the playoffs.

So it's imperative that the Warriors finish eighth at worst, but the longer they don't have Curry, the more they will struggle.

Overall, the Warriors are 6-10 when Curry doesn't play this season. They will play the Celtics, Nuggets, Pelicans, Grizzlies and Lakers over the next five games.

With Curry, the expectation would have been a minimum of two wins in that five-game stretch. Without him, those games against the Grizzlies and Pelicans are probably tossups, and the other three are likely losses.

Pat Spencer will probably see the biggest minutes uptick in Curry's absence.

Kristaps Porzingis is expected to make his Warriors debut on Thursday. They'll need all the scoring they can get from the 7'2" center, as Curry was the only Warrior not out for the season averaging more than 12.0 points per game.