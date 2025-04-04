LeBron James Suffers Injury Scare in Lakers vs Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night for a huge star-studded matchup, but the exciting night was nearly cut short.
The main event for Thursday night is certainly the battle between the superstar duos. Lakers stars Luka Doncic and LeBron James facing off against Warriors stars Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler is must-see TV, especially in a high-stakes game late in the regular season.
Lakers superstar LeBron James scared everyone with about five minutes left in the first quarter when he had a huge collision with Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. The hit sent James to the ground, and the 40-year-old star was in clear pain before he was subbed out of the game.
James ended up returning to the game with just under three minutes left in the first quarter, only missing 2:25 of game time. James ultimately played nine first-quarter minutes, but finished the period with zero points, one rebound, and two assists on 0-2 shooting from the field.
James' injury certainly scared everyone, including Warriors fans who are tuned in to watch some of the league's best battle it out. Thankfully, the injury did not impact James too much, but with his prior groin strain that sidelined him for seven consecutive games, there was obvious concern when he went down with another apparent groin injury.
The Lakers certainly need James on the court to take down the red-hot Warriors led by Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, and his first-quarter dud led to a four-point Golden State lead at the first break.