Inside The Warriors

Longtime Warriors Executive Makes Big Decision Amid Controversial Offseason

One longtime member of the Golden State Warriors organization has chosen to leave

Farbod Esnaashari

May 21, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries president Jess Smith and owner Joe Lacob watch the action against the Washington Mystics in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
May 21, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries president Jess Smith and owner Joe Lacob watch the action against the Washington Mystics in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors have found themselves in one of the most unique free agencies this NBA offseason.

After losing in five games during the Western Conference Semifinals, many expected the Warriors to make some changes. Instead, they've done nothing of substance while also waiting to figure out how to solve Jonathan Kuminga's contract.

However, while the Warriors didn't seem to add anyone of substance, the team actually lost someone of importance.

Vice President of Basketball Development Kent Lacob stepped down from the Warriors after a decade of service. Kent was also the son of owner Joe Lacob.

Golden State Warriors CEO Joe Lacob presents guard Stephen Curry
Feb 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors CEO Joe Lacob presents guard Stephen Curry (30) with the 2024 NBA All-Star ball before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

What Happened?

According to a report from Marcus Thompson, Kent did not have any issues in the organization. He still loves the Golden State Warriors and the franchise; he simply wanted to try something new. At 32 years old, Kent wanted to see what else was out there.

“I’m very curious about what else, what other type of perspective I can gain from stepping outside of that,” Kent said. “I understand how it’s attractive in many ways. Yeah, it’s very comfortable. And I’m incredibly fortunate to have this. Not by my own doing.

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob
May 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries owner Joe Lacob (facing camera) sits courtside during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

But I have stepped into a world that just put me in this situation to have all this around me. I’m incredibly grateful for it. But I also don’t think that it necessarily gives me a fully robust perspective on life and what it is that I ultimately am going to want when I, like, reflect on what I did with my life.”

With over a decade spent with the Golden State Warriors, Kent has been with the organization since he was a young man. Now at the age of 32, it makes sense for him to see what else is out there. At the same time, no one should consider the situation permanent.

Golden State Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob
Mar 7, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob claps on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors' Free Agency Plans

It's been widely reported that the Golden State Warriors have been interested in Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton this offseason. There have also been murmurs about the team being interested in Josh Giddey. However, the team hasn't gotten the chance to make any moves due to their standstill with Jonathan Kuminga.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga
May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Once the Golden State Warriors finally make a decision on Kuminga, one can imagine that the moves will start flooding in for the team. Until then, expect the standstill to continue with the organization and its free agency moves.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

14-Year NBA Veteran covering multiple teams on Sports Illustrated. Throughout the years, Farbod has been featured on ESPN, Bleacher Report, Forbes, and various live television outlets.

Home/News