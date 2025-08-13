Longtime Warriors Executive Makes Big Decision Amid Controversial Offseason
The Golden State Warriors have found themselves in one of the most unique free agencies this NBA offseason.
After losing in five games during the Western Conference Semifinals, many expected the Warriors to make some changes. Instead, they've done nothing of substance while also waiting to figure out how to solve Jonathan Kuminga's contract.
However, while the Warriors didn't seem to add anyone of substance, the team actually lost someone of importance.
Vice President of Basketball Development Kent Lacob stepped down from the Warriors after a decade of service. Kent was also the son of owner Joe Lacob.
What Happened?
According to a report from Marcus Thompson, Kent did not have any issues in the organization. He still loves the Golden State Warriors and the franchise; he simply wanted to try something new. At 32 years old, Kent wanted to see what else was out there.
“I’m very curious about what else, what other type of perspective I can gain from stepping outside of that,” Kent said. “I understand how it’s attractive in many ways. Yeah, it’s very comfortable. And I’m incredibly fortunate to have this. Not by my own doing.
But I have stepped into a world that just put me in this situation to have all this around me. I’m incredibly grateful for it. But I also don’t think that it necessarily gives me a fully robust perspective on life and what it is that I ultimately am going to want when I, like, reflect on what I did with my life.”
With over a decade spent with the Golden State Warriors, Kent has been with the organization since he was a young man. Now at the age of 32, it makes sense for him to see what else is out there. At the same time, no one should consider the situation permanent.
The Golden State Warriors' Free Agency Plans
It's been widely reported that the Golden State Warriors have been interested in Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton this offseason. There have also been murmurs about the team being interested in Josh Giddey. However, the team hasn't gotten the chance to make any moves due to their standstill with Jonathan Kuminga.
Once the Golden State Warriors finally make a decision on Kuminga, one can imagine that the moves will start flooding in for the team. Until then, expect the standstill to continue with the organization and its free agency moves.