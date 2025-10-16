NBA Announces Jonathan Kuminga Fine After Ejection in Warriors-Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors have just one game left on their preseason schedule — a home contest against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, October 17th. An opportunity to test themselves against one of the best rosters in the Western Conference, it will serve as an opportunity to prepare one last time for an opening night contest against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Looking back on Golden State's most recent preseason contest, a road win against the Portland Trail Blazers, there was a decision fans were still waiting to find out. Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga was ejected from the game in the first half after arguing a no-call with an official, and now the NBA has come forth to announce the fine for the young forward.
In a release by NBA PR, it was announced that Kuminga has been fined $35,000 for making "inappropriate contact with and continuing to pursue a game official..." Kuminga was given a technical foul and ejected with less than a second remaining in the first half of the 118-111 win for Golden State.
Whether or not Kuminga was right to argue the call, the NBA opted to extend a $35,000 fine. The maximum fine that is allowed is $50,000, so Kuminga's comes in $15,000 shy of the max.
Steve Kerr's Reaction To The Ejection
Given the low stakes of the game, there was really no reason to be upset at Kuminga for the ejection, as long as it wasn't something out of pocket. According to head coach Steve Kerr, when speaking to the media after the game, he actually liked the ejection.
"I don’t mind the ejection at all. I kinda liked it, actually," Kerr said. He also went on to compliment Kuminga's performance in the game, pointing out his contributions as a rebounder and running the floor. In his one half of play, Kuminga had seven points, six rebounds, and four assists.
Golden State is well familiar with ejections in recent memory, especially with Draymond Green, who has been ejected 20 times in the regular season of his career. While the Warriors don't like losing Green from the game, the ejection can be used as motivation and shows a player's willingness to stand up to the officials when something isn't going their way.
Kuminga's ejection, though, was simply a fine, and all indications point toward him being available for the preseason finale on Friday against the Clippers.