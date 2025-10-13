NBA Fans React to Jonathan Kuminga's Insane Dunk in Warriors-Lakers
The Golden State Warriors are putting forth a much different look than normal for Sunday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers, as they are playing without Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Al Horford, and Moses Moody.
Of course, the Warriors are content with those guys having the night off so that they can see what their other players are capable of while down a few stars, and Jonathan Kuminga has made the most of it.
After a dramatic offseason filled with contract talks, Kuminga made his first start since re-signing with the Warriors. In the first half, Kuminga has led the team with nine points and four assists through 15 minutes of action on 4-6 shooting from the field.
Kuminga's monster dunk
Kuminga is filling up the stat sheet in the first half of Sunday night's game against the Lakers, even though his five turnovers and -19 plus/minus tell a worse story, but he is also putting on a show.
Halfway through the second quarter, Draymond Green threw an outlet pass to Kuminga to spark a one-on-one fastbreak with Lakers' offseason addition Jake LaRavia being the lone defender. However, many people were not ready for what Kuminga was about to do.
To make the most of the fastbreak, Kuminga rose up and put LaRavia on a nasty poster, throwing it down with his left hand right over the Lakers wing.
Plenty of fans stormed to social media to react to the monster dunk by Kuminga.
"Literally the only player on the roster capable of going alpha at the rim," a fan posted.
"Kerr needs to play him much more this season," one fan said in response to the dunk.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has made it no secret that he believes Kuminga does not fit in his system, regardless of how talented the young forward is. After giving him $48.5 million over the next two years, Kuminga's role should certainly grow, especially if he continues to make aggressive plays like this.
A few other fans pointed out the reaction of the Lakers' bench after Kuminga's poster, as they were not able to hide their shock.
"Look at the lakers bench lmaoo," a fan said.
"lakers bench shocked," another fan replied.
"Even the lakers bench was like wtf," one fan posted.
Of course, there were a handful of fans who were shocked that Kuminga was able to dunk that.
"Didn’t even look like it took much effort lol," one fan said.
"Yo that s--- was off his right leg too on the right side," another fan commented. "crazy athletic."
"And that’s his off hand, JK my boy.." one fan posted.
"how'd he even reach the rim the way he jumped mannn," a fan said.
"Omg Kuminga," one fan posted. "Sheeshh."
Of course, the Warriors want Kuminga to be playing at this level all the time, and cutting those turnovers down will certainly help him continue to get playing time, but plays like this one will help get the fans back in his corner.