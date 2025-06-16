NBA Fans React to Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler Appearance Amid Trade Rumors
The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant are expected to part ways with offseason, and as trade talks escalate, the 15-time NBA All-Star could be on the move at any point ahead of the draft.
A recent report from ESPN's Shams Charania reveals that Durant's preferred trade destinations are the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets, but a handful of teams could still get involved if the Suns get a better offer than one of his preferred landing spots.
The Heat are certainly an intriguing option, as the franchise just traded away six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors at February's deadline. Since trading away Butler, the Heat's sense of direction seems at an all-time low, so making a move for Durant in an attempt to compete in the weakened Eastern Conference would make sense.
Former Heat star Jimmy Butler and potential future Heat star Kevin Durant were recently seen together at an event for PSG in Los Angeles.
Of course, the two NBA stars appearing together likely means nothing, but it is always interesting when two stars connect during trade season, and Durant has been headlining those conversations recently.
Many fans reacted to Durant and Butler's appearance, including some trade speculation.
"Draymond Moody and multiple 1sts for KD is loading," one fan replied.
"KD to the warriors confirmed," another fan said.
"KD definitely not coming to Miami now 🤣," a fan commented.
"At least Jimmy will tell him how Minnesota did him worse than Miami🤣," one fan said.