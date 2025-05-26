NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Appearance With Boston Celtics Superstar
The NBA offseason is in full swing for 26 teams, and every player who has been eliminated seems to be spending their summers differently. Some of the league's biggest stars are vacationing, some have gone MIA, and others are appearing in a viral MrBeast YouTube video.
Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo were among the global superstars to appear in MrBeast's latest YouTube video, which challenged professional athletes to compete against amateur players.
Curry, a two-time NBA MVP, went against a high school basketball player in a three-point shooting contest. At the video shoot, Curry met up with Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who unexpectedly showed up to watch the Warriors superstar in action, which was seen in a behind-the-scenes clip.
Curry and Brown started a mini-rivalry against each other's teams when they met in the NBA Finals in 2022, as the Warriors took down the Celtics in six games and the Hall of Fame point guard won his first NBA Finals MVP award.
Of course, the two NBA stars meeting up at the video shoot has no real meaning behind it, but many fans still responded to the idea of them being future teammates in Golden State.
"JB is a Cal alum, so a return to the Bay for him would make alot of sense," one fan commented.
"Na we already have Jimmy at the 3," another fan said.
"JB in a warrior uniform ain’t too bad no?" a fan replied.
Many fans have also pointed out that this video was likely filmed a while ago, possibly around the All-Star break, so the two stars meeting up has no real offseason drama implications.