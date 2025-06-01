NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Latest Post
The Golden State Warriors' 2024-25 season was much more eventful than they would have expected, yet it still ended in a second-round playoff exit.
After trading for six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, the Warriors catapulted themselves into championship contention, but a hamstring injury to superstar point guard Steph Curry in the postseason certainly crushed their chances.
Still, even at age 37, Curry continued to dominate. After the Warriors acquired Butler, Curry finished his regular season averaging 27.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.3 steals through 28 games with 47.3/40.8/92.4 shooting splits and a 22-6 record.
Curry is just a few weeks into his offseason, and the Warriors superstar has already made a few public appearances to put on for the fans. Curry recently posted to Instagram and Threads to share his experience at an event with Gentleman's Cut Bourbon, a brand created by the two-time NBA MVP.
Via Steph Curry: "Good music & even better drinks.
Taking some time to relax and have a drink with @gentlemanscutbourbon. Cheers to a beautiful weekend in the valley! 🥃
Watch the full recap video on my YouTube channel!
#GCPartner"
Many fans commented on Curry's latest post, including a couple of San Francisco 49ers stars who were at the event with him.
"Best bourbon I’ve had," Kyle Juszczyk commented.
"🫡," George Kittle replied.
"Next year you will be busy with the western conf finals and then the finals! 🏀 Manifesting 🙏🏼✨," a fan said.
"Well next year you’ll headed to the NBA Finals, so you will fortunately have to miss it on your way to number 5🐐🏀⛹🏽♂️🙏🏾," another fan commented.