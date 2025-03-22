NBA Fans React to Trae Young Injury News Before Warriors-Hawks
The Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks face off on Saturday night in a game where both teams are looking to be shorthanded.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, they'll be missing their best player Steph Curry against the Hawks. While Atlanta isn't expected to miss their best player, they're still dealing with numerous injuries while shorthanded.
The Atlanta Hawks listed Trae Young as probable against the Golden State Warriors due to right Achilles tendinitis.

"Let him rest," said another concerned Hawks fan.
"hate to see so many injuries," said another Hawks fan.
Even with Trae Young, the Golden State Warriors should have more than enough to take down the Atlanta Hawks. The Warriors still have Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Jonathan Kuminga all listed as available against the shorthanded Atlanta Hawks.
Saturday night's matchup will be the second time this season that the Hawks and Warriors will face off this season. The two teams previously faced off on November 20, in a game that the Warriors won 120-97. Neither team has won the season series against each other since the 2021 NBA season.
While it may seem like this game has low consequences, no games have low consequences for the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are only 1.5 games ahead of the Clippers for the seventh seed and two games behind the Grizzlies for the fifth seed.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. EST on Saturday night.