NBA Fans React to Tragic Off-Court Steph Curry News
On Monday, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry suffered the loss of his grandmother, Candy Adams. The Curry family has been in the spotlight for years, and the latest news about them is very unfortunate.
The announcement was made by Steph Curry's mother Sonya on Instagram on Monday.
"Heaven gained an angel, and we lost our heart," Sonya said. "Today we say goodbye to our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A woman who taught us to love fiercely, laugh often, and keep family at the center of everything.
Her love lives on in every hug we give, every story we tell, and every lesson she left us with.
As Luther said, “A house is not a home when there’s no one there to hold you tight.” You were our home and now your love lives in all of us.
Rest easy now, we’ll carry you with us, always. ❤️ I love you Mommy"
The moment that NBA fans found out about the news, they immediately showed their support to the Curry family on social media. Whether people were Warriors fans or not, they immediately came together to show support.
"@StephenCurry30 ....prayers up for you and your family," one fan said.
"Condolences to the Curry Family 😞," another fan added.
"Prayers up and sincerest condolences to Steph and his family 🙏🏾," another fan said.
"May her soul rest in peace, sending my prayers to the curry family🙏🏾🕊️," one Warriors fan said.
No matter what the age is, dealing with death is never easy. The process of dealing with grief is never a linear one, and hopefully, the Curry family can mourn the passing of Candy as peacefully as possible.