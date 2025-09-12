NBA Insider Gives Timeline for Jonathan Kuminga's Potential Warriors Contract
The Golden State Warriors have been in a drawn-out contract negotiation with Jonathan Kuminga throughout the 2025 NBA offseason. Many fans are simply ready for the entire situation to be done with, but there never seems to be an end in sight.
The best Warriors contract offer for Kuminga has been reported at $45 million over two years with a second-season team option. This is not close to what Kuminga wants, as he has been seeking closer to $30 million per year in a long-term deal, or would like a second-year player option if it is a short-term deal.
The expectation at this point, however, is that Kuminga will accept the $7.9 million qualifying offer.
Despite there being sign-and-trade talk for most of the offseason, Kuminga is expected to be in Golden State next season. It all just comes down to what Kuminga's contract will be and how soon they can figure out a solution.
Where do negotiations stand?
NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported on The Stein Line that Kuminga and the Warriors still stand far apart on a deal, but there could be some progression in the next week.
"Sources say that there has been little substantive dialogue between the two sides since it emerged weeks ago that the Warriors were pushing a two-year, $45 million deal structure in which Golden State holds a team option for Year 2 and strips Kuminga of the right to grant consent on trades in Year 1," Fischer wrote.
"...Yet there is a sense, coming from those connected to both sides of these negotiations, that we could finally see some movement on the Kuminga front next week."
With training camp starting in less than three weeks and Kuminga's deadline to accept the qualifying offer on October 1, there is limited time for the two sides to reach a deal, regardless. Of course, they would like to find an agreement before training camp starts, so seeing some progression over the next week would be great for both sides.
Josh Giddey's impact
The Chicago Bulls were previously sitting in a similar situation with restricted free agent Josh Giddey, but the two sides reportedly finally agreed to a deal of $100 million over four years.
"Given Giddey's new deal in the Windy City, it's not difficult to understand why Kuminga's camp doesn't regard Golden State's proposal as appetizing. If the Warriors were to drop their insistence on the team option ... maybe," Fischer wrote. "Of course, even then, Golden State is offering less than $25 million in average annual value."