Warriors-Hawks Injury Report Reveals Status of Kuminga, Curry, Porzingis

After missing Friday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Kuminga will play Saturday against the Golden State Warriors, his former team.

The player Kuminga was traded for, Kristaps Porzingis, will miss Saturday's game with a back injury.

Stephen Curry, who is supposed to be re-evaluated Saturday after missing the last 20 games, has been ruled out with his knee injury.

Porzingis and Curry join Moses Moody (wrist), Al Horford (calf) and Seth Curry (adductor) on the out list. De'Anthony Melton (knee), Gary Payton II (knee), Draymond Green (back), Quinten Post (foot) and Malevy Leons (wrist) are questionable.

If all five Warriors who are questionable can't go, Golden State will have just seven players available.

The Hawks will have all of their main rotation players available.

Kuminga Revenge Game Has Lost Some Luster with Warriors' Injuries

There will be plenty of reactions to Kuminga's first game against his former team, but let's call a spade a spade.

The Hawks will likely beat the Warriors comfortably because the Dubs are as beat up as an NBA team can be. Kuminga will likely play well for a variety of reasons. For one, he's capable of playing well against any team because he's talented. But he's especially likely to play well because the Warriors have a) virtually no wing depth and b) a huge issue with turnovers that will allow Kuminga to get in transition, which is his strength.

Regardless of the results of this game, the trade looks like a loss for the Warriors, as I wrote here. There's something poetic about Porzingis not being healthy enough to play. The Warriors needed to trade Kuminga and first-round picks for someone better and healthier than Porzingis, and they blew it.

Time will tell if the trade is a win for the Hawks or more of a neutral move. They have no downside trading Porzingis away, but it's not guaranteed that Kuminga will be a helpful rotation piece for them.

In any event, it's good business from the Hawks. There's a chance Kuminga blossoms in Atlanta, making the trade a heist.