NBA Legend Addresses Big Warriors Problem After Playoff Elimination
After a year of ups and downs, the Golden State Warriors' 2024-25 campaign has officially come to an end. The Warriors lost Game 5 to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night, wrapping up their second-round series in a 4-1 defeat.
Of course, the end of Golden State's season was largely doomed by Steph Curry's hamstring injury that sidelined him for Games 2 through 5, but one surprising light shone through the shadows.
Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga became an unexpected star in this second-round series against Minnesota, stepping up big time in Curry's absence.
Kuminga was Golden State's top scorer this series, averaging 24.3 points in four games since Curry's injury while shooting 55.4% from the field and 38.9% from the field.
This came after Kuminga was benched entirely in three of their seven first-round games against the Houston Rockets, and many were preparing for the Warriors to turn their back and part ways with him this offseason in restricted free agency.
However, after his incredible second-round performance, the Warriors' feelings may have changed. After their season-ending Game 5 loss, NBA legend Charles Barkley got honest about Golden State's big decision this offseason.
"The three old guys are making a lot of money, so you're pretty much stuck with them for a couple of years," Barkley said. "You've got to make a decision on whether to pay [Kuminga] or not... He's the only one on the bench that's explosive. You can't go to war against the West with three old guys... they know him better than we do, they didn't extend him."
The Warriors are in an interesting spot this offseason with so much money tied to Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, and Kuminga's free agency value likely skyrocketed in this series. If Golden State wants to retain him, they might have to go deep into their pockets.