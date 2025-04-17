Inside The Warriors

NBA Legend Calls Out Ugly Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat Split

Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade got honest about Jimmy Butler's breakup with the Miami Heat

Logan Struck

Apr 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) holds onto the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during a timeout in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Apr 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) holds onto the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during a timeout in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler had one of the ugliest franchise-player splits earlier this season, but the Golden State Warriors reaped the benefits. Butler forced his way out of Miami, and the Heat helped their star out by trading him to the Warriors at February's deadline.

Butler was handed multiple suspensions from the Heat ahead of the blockbuster trade, and left a bad taste in many NBA fans' mouths with the dramatic breakup.

Butler has found a good home with Golden State, but his ugly departure from the Heat will always be remembered.

Heat legend and Hall of Fame guard Dwyane Wade got honest about Butler's situation in Miami, per Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang.

“You understand that relationships come to an end. A six-year relationship is a long time for a lot of people. So it’s OK that their relationship needed to come to an end. It’s just sometimes it doesn’t always have to be so nasty or ugly.

“I just wanted to make sure that I voiced my opinion. I knew there was smoke. I think I was very clear with my message when I had the time to speak during my statue moment. That was a moment that was about me and I took the moment to talk to the team, and tell them who Pat Riley is and who this organization is."

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) and forward Jimmy Butler (21)
Apr 10, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) and forward Jimmy Butler (21) talk during the second half against the Orlando Magic at the United Center. Chicago defeated Orlando 122- 75. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images / Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

"And I knew if everything did not get on the right line, some [stuff] was going to go down. I felt that at that time and that’s why I said that message. Everybody wasn’t in attendance, but the message went out loud. I had a feeling because I knew enough and obviously I have relationships.

"Ultimately, the relationship needed to end, which it did. It’s just sometimes there has to be a better way that we can handle things, whether it’s the player or our front office. We just got to do a better job because this is a part of our history.”

Butler certainly needed a fresh start with a new organization, and getting paired with Steph Curry and Draymond Green was the perfect situation for the disgruntled Heat star.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News