Warriors' Top NBA Draft Targets If They Land in the Late Lottery

The Golden State Warriors (32-32) fell out of the eighth spot on Monday after they lost to the Jazz and the Clippers (32-32) beat the Knicks.

Of course, whether the Warriors finish eighth, ninth or 10th, they will have a chance to make the playoffs in the play-in tournament.

But it's time for Warriors fans to face reality. If the Dubs get ninth or 10th, they'll likely have to beat the Trail Blazers, who they are 1-3 against, before having to play the loser of the Clippers and Suns.

If Stephen Curry is healthy for the play-in tournament, they will have a decent chance to get into the playoffs. But there's no guarantee he'll be healthy.

With all that in mind, it's time to consider who the Warriors could take if they land in the late lottery.

Realistically, Golden State won't lose enough to get better than the 11th pick, so our range starts there. In theory, the Warriors could vault to the top four like the Mavericks did last year, but we're also not going over that unlikely scenario in this article.

Immediate Help Prospect No. 1: Yaxel Lendeborg, PF

Lendeborg is already 23 years old, which means his dominance this season can't be considered as impressive as a younger prospect's dominance would be.

To put his age into perspective, Lendeborg is older than Brandin Podziemski.

But that's also why he might be available in the late lottery.

Lendeborg is second in the nation in Box Plus/Minus. The 6'9" forward does a little bit of everything for Michigan with 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals. He's efficient (50.8 FG%), he can shoot the three (34.3%), and he almost never turns it over (1.1 TOV).

He's not athletic enough to be a dominant two-way wing, but it's easy to see him being a rotation big who fills a Kyle Kuzma-like role in the NBA.

Immediate Help Prospect No. 2: Thomas Haugh, PF

Haugh is similar to Lendeborg in size (6'9") and archetype, but he's not quite on Lendeborg's level in recording steals and blocks, which suggests Haugh is a little less athletic.

With that said, Haugh is a year younger at 22 years old. Perhaps there's more potential for him to improve.

Haugh is averaging more points per game (17.2) than Lendeborg (14.7), but he's averaging fewer assists and rebounds, and he's not as efficient.

My guess is Lendeborg will get drafted first, but if Haugh can shoot up boards with a great tournament run with Florida.

Rangy Wing with Potential: Nate Ament, SF

Ament is having the type of season you expect from a talented and raw freshman in the SEC.

He's averaging 17.4 points per game for Tennessee, but he's shooting just 41.4 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from three.

Still, 6'10" wings who can score from all three levels don't grow on trees. He'd fill a Warriors need as a rangy wing. They'd be hoping he'd end up closer to Brandon Ingram than Anthony Randolph.

Big with Potential: Hannes Steinbach, C

Steinbach averaged 22.3 points and 12.7 rebounds over his last six games for Washington. The 19-year-old freshman gets most of his points on putbacks and rim-runs, but he's also shown the ability to drive and finish.

The fact that he shot 76.7 percent from the free-throw line suggests his three ball will be a factor in the NBA.

The 6'11" center isn't a dominant rim protector, but he might make up for that with positioning and instincts.

Unlikely Dream Target: Keaton Wagler, SG/SF

At the moment, Wagler feels the least likely to be available at the 11th pick of the players listed here. The 6'6" freshman is a silky-smooth scorer and passer, as he's averaging 17.9 points and 4.3 assists per game.

He's shooting 41.0 percent from three, but he's also shown his craftiness finishing drives with both hands.

I almost didn't include him at all, as most mock drafts have him going in the top 10. But you never know what will happen on draft night.