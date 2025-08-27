NBA Mock Trade: Warriors Receive Rising Star for Brandin Podziemski
The Golden State Warriors have shocked the fanbase by their lack of changes in the 2025 NBA offseason, as they remain the only team in the league that has yet to make a roster move. Of course, they sit in an unfavorable situation with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, which has limited their other moves, but many fans are growing concerned.
After the Warriors resolve their contract dispute with Kuminga, their options will certainly open up, and they could even start looking back at the trade market for potential upgrades.
Potential Warriors trade
Brandin Podziemski, a 22-year-old guard, has already exceeded expectations since getting drafted 19th overall in 2023, coming off an impressive sophomore campaign that has landed him a spot in Golden State's future plans. Last season, Podziemski averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game with 44.5/37.2/75.8 shooting splits.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley named Podziemski as the Golden State's "best asset," and came up with a trade proposal that would swap him for one of the best young talents in the NBA, San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle.
Warriors receive: Stephon Castle
Spurs receive: Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, 2028 first-round pick (top-three protected)
Castle, 20, is the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year after averaging 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game in his debut season in San Antonio. Many would argue that Castle could already be better than Podziemski, and his potential is undoubtedly higher.
Would the Warriors do this deal?
First of all, prying Castle away from the Spurs would likely take a better offer than this, as there is a clear doubt that San Antonio would even want Podziemski. If the Spurs were to trade away Castle, it would be in a package for a legitimate NBA star, making this trade extremely unlikely.
For the Warriors, however, this would be a no-brainer. Even giving up a lightly protected 2028 first-round pick, which could be very valuable in a potential post-Steph Curry era, would be worth it to bring in a rising star like Castle.
Of course, Castle is a player that the Warriors would be able to build around in the future, but he is also a player who can help the Warriors win now.
"The Dubs might see a cleaner fit with Castle, who's bigger, stronger, more athletic and far more resistant on the defensive end," Buckley explained. "He's also a shakier shooter, but maybe that's a concession Golden State would be willing to make to get its hands on the reigning Rookie of the Year."