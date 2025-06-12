New Team Interested in Previous Lakers, Warriors Center Target
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers had eerily similar 2024-25 seasons, highlighted by trade deadline blockbusters to give their aging superstars some help. The Lakers paired LeBron James with Luka Doncic while the Warriors created an incredible duo of Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, but both teams still could not find the missing piece.
The Lakers suffered a first-round exit, while the Warriors lost in the second round, and now both teams could be looking to shake things up this summer. One gaping hole in each team's roster is the center position, and for a while, many expected them to target the same free agent big man: Brook Lopez.
Lopez, 37, is entering unrestricted free agency after a seven-year stint in Milwaukee and will likely be highly coveted in a weaker free agency class. The Lakers and Warriors desperately need frontcourt help, and they value veteran players, but there has been some recent shakeup in Lopez's expected market.
A new report from NBA insider Marc Stein reveals that the Lakers are not guaranteed to pursue Lopez, and the Houston Rockets could be the team to watch for as he hits the open market.
"The Lakers have long been fans of Lopez, sources say. That doesn't guarantee they will pursue him again, but the Lakers are indeed expected to be a player in the center market this summer," Stein wrote. "Sources say that Houston, furthermore, would once again have interest in signing Lopez if the Rockets are unable to retain Steven Adams."
While Lopez would seemingly be a better fit in Los Angeles than Houston, the veteran center is certain to find a good home this summer. However, it is becoming less likely that the home is in Golden State. The Warriors are reportedly looking to lean on young center Quinten Post rather than target Lopez in free agency, per Tim Kawakami.
Of course, things could change, and the Warriors could still pursue Lopez in free agency, but there is no doubt that they would have some competition with teams like the Lakers and Rockets showing interest in him as well.