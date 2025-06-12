Inside The Warriors

New Team Interested in Previous Lakers, Warriors Center Target

The Houston Rockets are reportedly interested in a top free agent center alongside the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors

Logan Struck

Mar 26, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) puts up a shot against /l11. int the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Mar 26, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) puts up a shot against /l11. int the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers had eerily similar 2024-25 seasons, highlighted by trade deadline blockbusters to give their aging superstars some help. The Lakers paired LeBron James with Luka Doncic while the Warriors created an incredible duo of Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, but both teams still could not find the missing piece.

The Lakers suffered a first-round exit, while the Warriors lost in the second round, and now both teams could be looking to shake things up this summer. One gaping hole in each team's roster is the center position, and for a while, many expected them to target the same free agent big man: Brook Lopez.

Lopez, 37, is entering unrestricted free agency after a seven-year stint in Milwaukee and will likely be highly coveted in a weaker free agency class. The Lakers and Warriors desperately need frontcourt help, and they value veteran players, but there has been some recent shakeup in Lopez's expected market.

A new report from NBA insider Marc Stein reveals that the Lakers are not guaranteed to pursue Lopez, and the Houston Rockets could be the team to watch for as he hits the open market.

"The Lakers have long been fans of Lopez, sources say. That doesn't guarantee they will pursue him again, but the Lakers are indeed expected to be a player in the center market this summer," Stein wrote. "Sources say that Houston, furthermore, would once again have interest in signing Lopez if the Rockets are unable to retain Steven Adams."

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11)
Apr 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

While Lopez would seemingly be a better fit in Los Angeles than Houston, the veteran center is certain to find a good home this summer. However, it is becoming less likely that the home is in Golden State. The Warriors are reportedly looking to lean on young center Quinten Post rather than target Lopez in free agency, per Tim Kawakami.

Of course, things could change, and the Warriors could still pursue Lopez in free agency, but there is no doubt that they would have some competition with teams like the Lakers and Rockets showing interest in him as well.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News