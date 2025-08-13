Reason for Struggling Warriors-Bulls Trade Involving Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls are two teams stuck in major limbo.
On one end, the Warriors have not made any signifcant moves during NBA free agency, largely due to not finding a solution to Jonathan Kuminga's contract dilemma. On the other end, the Chicago Bulls have been stuck trying to find a solution for both Nikola Vucevic and Josh Giddey.
Coincidentally, the two teams could very easily help each other, but it's looking like they won't.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Warriors are not open to any sign-and-trades for Jonathan Kuminga that would force them to trade either Buddy Hield or Moses Moody.
"Golden State values both players quite highly, sources say, while maintaining high expectations for both Hield and Moody to be consistent contributors who prove reliable in providing the necessary spacing to boost the Warriors' half-court offense in the postseason," Fischer said.
Why Won't a Jonathan Kuminga Trade to the Chicago Bulls Happen?
From Fischer's analysis and reporting, the Warriors refusing to trade either Hield or Moody will be the main reason why a trade does not happen between the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls.
"The Warriors' refusal to entertain the prospect of surrendering Hield or Moody in those circumstances are among the prime reasons that it's difficult to envision Golden State and Chicago ever finding common ground on a sign-and-trade construction that features Kuminga and Giddey switching teams," Fischer said.
Are the Golden State Warriors Interested in Josh Giddey?
It may have seemed like the Warriors' interest in Josh Giddey seemed to have come out of nowhere, but according to Fischer, their interest is genuine. However, if the team has to trade Hield or Moody, it won't be happening.
"I'm told that the Warriors continue to value Giddey's skillset and have communicated their interest to the Australian point guard's representation. There simply does not appear to be a feasible pathway to such a trade … not right now," Fischer said.
Simply stated, the Golden State Warriors are interested in trading for Josh Giddey, which would likely be for Jonathan Kuminga, but the salaries make it tough.
"The base-year compensation issue alone makes it challenging before we even get to the limited salary-matching and outgoing player flexibility that Golden State is currently facing," Fischer concluded.
The Warriors and Bulls still have over a month before training camp, but once the clock reaches September, then it may be short.