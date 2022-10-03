Skip to main content
Steph Curry and Patrick Mahomes Share Fun Exchange

Getty Images / L: Ezra Shaw, R: Jamie Schwaberow

The Golden State Warriors and Kansas City Chiefs are both led by major superstars
Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs are both two of the biggest superstars in their respective sports. Their level of stardom has at times been compared, as each play the game with a level of flare and joy that attracts fans from across the world.

Whether it's Steph's deep threes that only he makes, or Mahomes' side-arm passes that only he completes, both players approach their sport in a way that is exclusive to them. This level of excitement, in addition to the winning, is what draws in so many fans.

When athletes reach the level of popularity that Steph Curry and Patrick Mahomes have reached, opportunities outside of their respective sports often become available. For Steph, this has happened with golf, which is one of his other passions. Recently revealed to be a playable character in PGA Tour 2K23, Steph's golf game has reached new heights. NFL star Patrick Mahomes took notice of this, and shared a message to Steph on Twitter:

Appreciating the message from Mahomes, Steph Curry responded to the superstar quarterback, and complimented his incredible pass during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

It is always fun to see athletes from different sports share their level of appreciation for one another, especially stars like Curry and Mahomes. Often compared for their exciting play-styles, these two athletes appreciate what the other brings.

IMG_7607
