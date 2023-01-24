Steph Curry Explains Why Warriors Are Blowing Fourth Quarter Leads

The Golden State Warriors have had many fourth quarter leads this season, but somehow still keep finding ways to lose. The team has had late fourth quarter leads against the Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz, Charlotte, and most recently the Brooklyn Nets. Still, they lost all of those games.

Steph Curry gave an explanation after the Warriors' loss to the Brooklyn Nets about the team's frustrating late-game execution. Curry cited a lack of communication, missing switches, box outs, fouling, stagnant offense, and hero ball as some of the reasons why the team continually keeps blowing fourth quarter leads.

"No matter what the reason is, losing is a terrible feeling," Curry said. "We hate it ...[We] need to do something about it...Nobody is thinking we can't do it. That's our challenge, to not be in the situation where every other night we are explaining why we didn't get the job done."

The end result of all these collapses? 47 games into the season and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors somehow have a losing 23-24 record. A fact that Steve Kerr understands is due to the inability to close games.

"We're 23-24 for a reason," head coach Steve Kerr said. "We're not good enough to close games. We've got to get better. We make strides and it feels like we're getting close and then we have a lapse."

The Golden State Warriors are a dangerous team, there's no mistake about that. However, for some reason, this team has forgotten how to close games. Fortunately, they still have roughly three months to fix that error before the playoffs.

Related Articles

NBA Admits Warriors Were Robbed vs. Celtics

Report: Warriors' Trade Deadline Plans Revealed

Steph Curry and Joe Biden Create Viral Moment During Warriors' White House Visit