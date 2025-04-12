Steph Curry Gives Injury Update After Warriors vs Trail Blazers
Steph Curry is looking for another NBA championship, but with the playoffs right around the corner, everything matters.
The Golden State Warriors took down the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, but Curry temporarily left the game with an apparent thumb injury. Curry eventually returned after getting it taped in the locker room, but the injury scare certainly had the organization and fans worried.
Curry finished the win with just 14 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 6-14 shooting from the field, 2-8 from beyond the arc, and not a single free-throw attempt.
The Warriors now have just one game left in the regular season, a must-win matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, but Curry's health is rightfully everyone's top concern.
After Friday's win, Curry gave an injury update on his hurt thumb.
"I'm feeling great," Curry said. "I'm ready to play game 82 on Sunday. I'm excited about it. As far as I know, it's just a re-aggravation of the same thing, but hopefully it wasn't anything serious. It (impacted the shot) a little bit, just because it was fresh pain, but I don't think it'll last too long... It hurts right now, but I'll be alright."
The Warriors certainly cannot afford to have Curry injured heading into the playoffs, especially with how well he has been playing recently. If Curry is not feeling 100% on Sunday, they would be better off sitting him and getting him right for a potential play-in tournament game than risking further injury to his thumb.