Steph Curry, Kevin Durant Reunion After Warriors-Suns Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors took down the Phoenix Suns on the road with ease, 133-95, but the star-studded Pacific Division battle could have been much better.
The Suns were playing without superstar forward and future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant on Tuesday night, as the 15-time NBA All-Star has now missed four consecutive games with an ankle sprain.
Durant missed playing out against his former team on Tuesday, and the Suns paid for it. With the loss, the Suns were officially eliminated from postseason contention, but Durant still made time to meet with his former co-star after the game.
Durant linked up with Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry after the Suns' loss on Tuesday, making for an intriguing reunion between the former teammates. Curry and Durant won back-to-back championships together with Golden State in 2017 and 2018, and rumblings suggest the Suns superstar could eventually make his way back to the Warriors.
Curry and Durant having a strong off-the-court relationship is no surprise as two high-character superstars, and Tuesday's matchup would have been much better if they were able to face off on the court as well.
Curry finished Tuesday's win with 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists on 9-17 shooting from the field and 3-9 from three-point range, while the Suns were led by Devin Booker with 21 points in Durant's absence.
With the Suns eliminated from postseason contention, there is a possibility that Durant has played his last game in a Phoenix uniform, and Golden State could be in the rumblings for another blockbuster deal this offseason.