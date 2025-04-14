Steph Curry Makes NBA History After Warriors vs Clippers
In a must-win game for the regular-season finale, the Golden State Warriors were taken down by the Los Angeles Clippers at home on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, the Warriors fell to seventh place in the Western Conference and will now have to play in the play-in tournament.
The Warriors have been one of the NBA's top teams since trading for six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, so not securing their spot in the playoffs was an unfortunate blunder by Golden State. Led by superstar point guard Steph Curry, the Warriors have the talent to compete for an NBA championship, but now they must focus on getting out of the play-in.
In Sunday's overtime loss to the Clippers, Curry showed out with 36 points, 6 assists, and two steals on 10-20 shooting from the field, 7-12 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 9-9 from the free-throw line.
The 37-year-old superstar finished his 2024-25 campaign averaging 24.5 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game with efficient 44.8/39.7/93.3 shooting splits, becoming the oldest point guard in NBA history to average 20+ points per game in a season.
Curry has been incredible for his age, but has even proven to still be one of the league's top players since the Warriors traded for Butler. In 28 appearances since the trade, Curry is averaging 27.3 points and 5.8 assists per game, leading the Warriors to a 22-6 record.
Now, Curry and the Warriors have to head into a tough matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies to secure their spot in the playoffs, which will be a challenge coming off a crushing overtime loss.