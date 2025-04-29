Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors-Rockets Game 4
The Golden State Warriors picked up a huge win over the Houston Rockets in Game 4 on Monday night, taking a commanding 3-1 series lead. The Warriors are a team filled with talented veterans, going against a younger Rockets team with limited experience, giving Golden State a significant edge.
The Warriors are dominantly led by superstar point guard Steph Curry, and although he had a timid game on Monday, he always finds ways to make an impact. Curry dropped 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists on 6-13 shooting, but his presence on the court opened up space for guys like Brandin Podziemski and Jimmy Butler to have big games.
Curry is one of the most playoff-ready players in the NBA today, largely thanks to years of dominating the league in the postseason. The four-time NBA champion is climbing up the all-time leaderboards due to his impressive longevity.
With a win on Monday night, Curry passed former teammate and NBA superstar Kevin Durant on the league’s all-time playoff win leaderboard with his 102nd postseason victory. Curry also passed Hall of Famer Don Nelson for 46th place on the all-time playoff games played list with 151.
Curry is one of the league’s top players of all time, and the fact that he is still performing at this high of a level at age 36 is unbelievable. Now that the Warriors have taken a 3-1 series lead, their championship aspirations are becoming more real, but they will only go as far as Curry can take them.
The Warriors and Rockets will face off for Game 5 back in Houston on Wednesday.