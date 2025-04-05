Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Nuggets
Steph Curry is getting hot at the right time.
The Golden State Warriors handily took down the Denver Nuggets 118-104 on Friday night, led by another stellar performance from their future Hall of Fame point guard.
Curry dropped 36 points, 5 assists, and 2 steals in Friday's win on 13-24 shooting from the field and 7-15 from three-point range. Curry has been on an unbelievable tear recently, having one of the best three-game stretches imaginable.
Via Bleacher Report: "STEPH'S LAST 3 GAMES 🥶
52 PTS, 12 3PM VS. GRIZZLIES
37 PTS, 6 AST VS. LAKERS
36 PTS, 7 3PM VS. NUGGETS
THE CHEF IS COOKING 🧑🍳🔥"
Curry has now become the oldest player in NBA history to record three consecutive games with 36+ points and 4+ made three-pointers, per Stathead.
Not only has Curry scored 36+ points and made 4+ three-pointers in three consecutive games, but he has also led the Warriors to three massive wins. Curry and Golden State have beaten the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, and Denver Nuggets in their last three games, taking down three of the top six teams in the Western Conference.
Curry is now averaging 24.8 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game this season with impressive 44.8/40.0/93.0 shooting splits, likely playing himself into All-NBA First Team consideration with his recent dominance.
The Warriors now move on to face the No. 2 team in the West, the Houston Rockets, on Sunday as Curry will look to continue his absurd stretch against another elite squad.