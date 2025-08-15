Steph Curry Opens Up on Warriors Controversial Offseason
The Golden State Warriors have had an unorthodox 2025 NBA offseason, as it is mid-August and they are still the only team in the league that has yet to add a player through trade or free agency.
The Warriors have put together a star trio of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, with role players like Buddy Hield, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Quinten Post, and Trayce Jackson-Davis rounding out their core. Of course, they still have an unfavorable situation with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, who is holding up their entire offseason.
Jonathan Kuminga situation
For much of the 2025 offseason, the Warriors have been looking to find a sign-and-trade solution to find Kuminga a new team. The 22-year-old forward reportedly wants an average annual salary of around $30 million on his next contract, but for obvious reasons, the Warriors are not willing to go that high.
The Warriors have offered Kuminga a two-year deal worth $45 million, including a second-year team option, but Kuminga and his team do not like that offer. There has been talk about Kuminga simply taking the qualifying offer to stay with the Warriors for the 2025-26 season, where he would make just $7.9 million, but would hit the open market next summer.
As it stands, the Warriors have plenty of uncertainty heading into the 2025-26 season, but there is still some time to clean things up. Once the Warriors figure out their Kuminga situation, they are expected to have some veterans like Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton ready to sign.
Steph Curry gets honest about the underwhelming offseason
It is hard to anticipate the Warriors having such a lackluster offseason, but superstar guard Steph Curry is not worried about it. While at his Curry Camp, the 37-year-old star talked about how the Warriors have not made any moves this summer.
“It’s different, for sure,” Curry said. “But … my confidence is built on the identity that we were able to create over the last third of the regular season last year (and) the playoff journey. We have a really good team, and we do know we need some pieces to help get us to the next level."
Curry believes in him and his veteran teammates to handle the unusual situation.
“I think the veteran presence that we have -- with me, Jimmy [Butler], Draymond [Green] – like, we understand how to prepare through that uncertainty and be able to hit the ground running in training camp, knowing we should have some movement by then," Curry continued.
Curry also explained how he is simply controlling what he can control, saying that he will be ready for the 2025-26 season regardless of what happens with the roster.
“But, you control what you can control,” Curry said. "And no matter how many new experiences you have or whatever the difference is from this offseason to the previous ones, you don’t let it affect your own personal preparation for the season and then the conversations that we’re having on what we need to do to get ready.”