Steph Curry Provides Reality on Hamstring Injury Return for Warriors
The Golden State Warriors picked up a huge Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves to take a commanding 1-0 series lead, but have lost three straight since then and have now fallen into a 3-1 hole.
Many assumed the Warriors were doomed when superstar point guard Steph Curry went down with a hamstring injury during their Game 1 win, but they hoped Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and company were capable of stealing a win in his absence.
The Warriors suffered a crushing Game 4 loss on Monday night, and star forward Draymond Green got honest about Steph Curry's injury.
"If he's in a place where he can play, I'm sure he will," Green said. “We don’t need Superman. Play the long game. If he can, we know he will. But we gotta figure out a way to win whether he plays or not.”
Curry bluntly responded to Green's comment, getting honest about his return from injury.
"Even if I wanted to be Superman, I couldn’t," Curry said.
The Warriors desperately need Curry, but the 37-year-old point guard has nothing left to prove in his career, so rushing back from an injury would be a disaster. It is obvious that Curry wants to be out there with his team, especially while they are losing, but his health will always be the top priority for himself and the organization.
Curry has carried the Warriors franchise for the past 16 years, and now, they need to find a way to win at least one game without him. Wednesday's Game 5 is their last chance to prove themselves without Curry, or else their 2024-25 season will be over.