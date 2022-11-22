Steph Curry Reveals he has a Signed LeBron James Jersey

Steph Curry may be rivals with LeBron James now after so many finals trips, but it wasn't always that way. Curry was a guest on the 'The Old Man & The Three' podcast where he revealed his first interaction ever with LeBron James, and that he even has a signed jersey from him.

"I wish y'all could have been on our team bus and hear these rumors of 'hey, I think Bron is coming to the game,'" Curry said. "Somebody called the Davidson staff for some tickets for Bron to sit in our section... This was probably his fourth year in the league. And so nobody believed he'd show up. And then we get to Ford Field and lo and behold, like right when the tip-off's coming, here comes Rich, Bron he had like five or six people. He's there, just being a fan and watching us play. So to think fast forward, you know, six years later, we'd be playing against each other in The Finals and all that. It's kind of - It's just a wild experience."

Fast forward to the next time LeBron James came to Charlotte, he actually signed a jersey for Steph Curry and gave him shoes. Steph still has the jersey inside his own bedroom at his dad's house.

"I still have in my dad's house in North Carolina, I still have a Bron jersey on the wall, in my bedroom," Curry said. "He signed it. The next year he came to Charlotte and I went to the game and he signed a jersey. And it's like 'the greatest shooter in North Carolina' or something like that. He wrote and signed it and I kept it. He gave me the shoes after the game and all that. So it's still wild just to think about."

It's easy to forget that despite any on-court rivalries, every player is a fan of another player growing up. Steph Curry was a fan of LeBron James, and LeBron James was a fan of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. Basketball is a cyclical game of heroes on the court, and it's always great to see them collide with each other.

Related Articles

Golden State Warriors Make History in a Bad Way

Kevin Durant Reacts to Steph Curry's Monster Performance vs. Cavs

Steph Curry on Track to Make NBA History This Season