Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Extra Emotion in Game 4

Steph was ready to battle the Boston Celtics and their hostile home crowd

NBAE via Getty Images

There was a heightened level of intensity in the building for Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, and understandably so. Between the natural animosity that exists between a team and their opposing fanbase, along with the increased level of hostility that was driven by some of Draymond Green and Klay Thompson's recent comments, there was a unique feeling in the air for this crucial contest. Steph Curry sensed that, and it was evident by his increased emotion.

After a sequence in the first quarter that ended in a Steph Curry three and a Boston Celtics timeout, Steph unleashed a level of emotion that he usually reserves for later in games:

Sensing the fragility of momentum, and understanding how vital each instance of it is during such a game, Steph says his increased emotion was a product of the game's significance, and Boston's hostile crowd.

"It's both for sure," Steph said when asked about the impact of the opposing crowd relative to the game itself. "A lot of it is because of how hostile the environment was, the fans chanting, doing all their shenanigans and all that. Boston knowing how big of a game it is for them, if they get the win they control the series, so it's all that mixed in. And the experience knowing how fickle momentum is in the Finals. We've been through it all, so try to rely on past experience to understand how important that was."

This perspective is something that can only be gained through experience, and few have more of it than Steph Curry. Leaning on that, he delivered one of the greatest Finals performances in recent history.

