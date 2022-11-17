Skip to main content

Steph Curry Reveals What Warriors Must Avoid During Struggles

Steph Curry wants to make sure the Warriors don't become losers.

The Golden State Warriors have not been a good basketball team this season. The team currently has a 6-9 record, with a fresh loss against the Phoenix Suns despite Steph Curry going off for 50 points. While Curry has been great, the team hasn't been, and he desperately wants to avoid them getting worse.

"Losing becomes a habit if you don’t fix it," Steph Curry said after losing to the Phoenix Suns. "We’ve avoided that for a very long time, in terms of that creeping into the locker room -- that loser mentality. I think we’re very aware of who we are, what our potential is."

Curry isn't wrong, the Warriors still have championship potential - they just defeated the San Antonio Spurs by 40 points this week.

"The fact is that you can’t stay in this vibe or mode for too long and not really prove that you can be that type of [championship] team."

A 6-9 record isn't good, but it's nothing to hit the panic button over. The Boston Celtics were struggling mightly early last season and somehow found themselves regrouping to dominantly head to the NBA Finals. Steph Curry knows the Warriors aren't in a good spot, but also knows not to panic.

"We’re not panicking in terms of the 6-9," Curry said. "There are a lot of games left that we can figure it out," Curry continued. "The losing does get old really quick."

The right mentality is there for the Warriors to fix things, it's just a matter of execution now.

Golden State Warriors Make History in a Bad Way

Kevin Durant Reacts to Steph Curry's Monster Performance vs. Cavs

Steph Curry on Track to Make NBA History This Season

Screen Shot 2022-11-18 at 10.20.49 PM
News

Details of Warriors Team Meeting Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19310719
News

Rate the Trade: James Wiseman for Jakob Poeltl

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17659916
News

Warriors vs. Knicks Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
Warriors-Stephen-Curry-1-2048x1446
News

New Shocking Stat About Warriors Championship Odds

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19448732_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Reveals What Warriors Must Avoid During Struggles

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19400417_168390270_lowres
News

Draymond Green Downplays Competition in Western Conference

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19310182
News

Warriors vs. Suns Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) after winning game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Klay Thompson Shares Message for Haters

By Joey Linn
News

Warriors Sending James Wiseman to G-League for Extended Time

By Farbod Esnaashari