Steph Curry's Final Status for Warriors-Rockets Game 3
The Golden State Warriors did their job in Houston. To kick off their first-round series with two games on the road against the Rockets, all the Warriors had to do was steal one game away from home, and that is what they did.
Now, as the series goes to Golden State for Games 3 and 4, the Warriors control their destiny.
The Warriors and Rockets face off for Game 3 in Golden State on Saturday, and luckily, superstar point guard Steph Curry will be good to go. Despite having a right thumb splint, the Warriors have listed Curry as available for Saturday's game.
Curry dominated in their Game 1 win, dropping 31 points on 12-19 shooting from the field and 5-9 from beyond the arc, but the Rockets did a much better job at limiting him in Game 2. In the loss, Curry had 20 points and 9 assists on 6-15 shooting from the field and 4-9 from three-point range.
Curry has been dealing with a few different injuries throughout the season, but this thumb concern that has developed does not seem to be much of an issue. Curry has been able to play through this injury for the past couple of weeks, and thankfully, it has not impacted him in the postseason.
Of course, the Warriors need Curry healthy for any chance in the playoffs, and having him on the court for a must-win game on Saturday is huge.
The Warriors and Rockets are set to face of at 8:30 p.m. in Golden State on Saturday.