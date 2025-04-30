Steph Curry's Final Status for Warriors-Rockets Game 5
After splitting the first two games of the series, the Golden State Warriors did their job at home. The Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in Games 3 and 4 to make the most of their home-court advantage and take a 3-1 series lead.
On Wednesday, the Warriors will have the opportunity to close out the series.
The Warriors are traveling to face the Rockets in Houston on Wednesday for Game 5, and luckily, they are tracking to be fully healthy for the series-clinching game.
The Warriors have listed Curry as available for Wednesday's game, despite having a right thumb splint.
Curry is coming off his most underwhelming game of the series, dropping just 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists on 6-13 shooting from the field and 2-8 from beyond the arc, but the Warriors still managed to pick up a huge win.
So far this series, Curry is averaging 26.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game with 51.4/41.0/94.1 shooting splits, as the Warriors desperately need him to perform to keep their championship hopes alive.
Curry has been dealing with this thumb injury for the past few weeks, but it does not seem to be bothering him too much. The Warriors are lucky that it was not more serious, and he is able to play through it, as they would be in trouble if he had to miss time in the postseason.
The Warriors and Rockets are set to face off for Game 5 in Houston on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.