Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors vs Spurs
The Golden State Warriors are set for another big game as they take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.
The Warriors are coming off a win against the New Orleans Pelicans to break a dreadful two-game losing streak and get back on track.
As for the Spurs, they enter Sunday's game on a three-game losing streak with their most recent loss coming against the Boston Celtics on Saturday. The Spurs have not been great since losing superstar center Victor Wembanyama for the season, and now head into the second night of a back-to-back against a star-studded Warriors team.
The Warriors and Spurs have played once this season, with the Spurs getting the victory. This will be the second of three games that will be played, with their series finale set for April 9.
The Warriors are expected to have their star guard tonight, as Steph Curry is listed as probable to play with a left pelvic contusion. He is the top scorer for the Warriors and was an All-Star starter this year.
The Warriors are just 7-5 when Curry is sidelined this season, as they desperately need him healthy for their late-season push into the playoffs.
Curry played in the Warriors' most recent game after a two-game absence due to this pelvic contusion. In that win over the Pelicans, he scored 23 points and dished out 6 assists. So far this season, Curry is averaging 24.1 points, 6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds with 44/39/93 shooting splits.
The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs will face off at 7:00 p.m. EST on Sunday.