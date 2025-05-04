Steph Curry's Official Status for Warriors-Rockets Game 7
In 2016, the Golden State Warriors made unfortunate history by becoming the first team to blow a 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals, and now they are on the verge of repeating their mistake.
After going up 3-1 in their first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, the Warriors lost two consecutive games. Now, it all comes down to Game 7 in Houston on Sunday.
In their Game 6 loss that evened the series 3-3, Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry dropped 29 points on 9-23 shooting from the field and 6-16 from beyond the arc, as Golden State will be desperate to get another big game out of him on Sunday.
Curry has been dealing with a thumb injury for the past three weeks, and he will likely continue to play through it for the rest of their playoff run. Luckily, the Warriors have listed Curry as available for Sunday's game even with a right thumb splint.
ESPN's Shams Charania recently reported on Curry's thumb injury, saying he is dealing with irritation but continues to play through it.
"What [Curry] deals with is irritation at times," Charania said. "He has told people around him that it hurts, but he's not talking about it, he's just playing through it."
So far this series, Curry is averaging 24.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists through 37.0 minutes per game, shooting 46.7% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc. The Warriors desperately need a huge Game 7 performance out of Curry with their season on the line.
The Warriors and Rockets will face off for Game 7 at 8:30 p.m. EST in Houston on Sunday.