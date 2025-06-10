Steph Curry's Quote Resurfaces Regarding Pair of Top NBA Draft Prospects
The NBA Draft is just over two weeks away, but most of the excitement happened when the lottery spit out the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs as the teams with the top two picks. That'll more than likely give the Mavericks Cooper Flagg from Duke and the Spurs Dylan Harper from Rutgers. After that, it's anybody's guess.
Harper and his college teammate Ace Bailey are both top-five talents in the draft, according to most evaluators. But both Rutgers stars got a ringing endorsement from one of the game's greatest.
Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry discussed the two players during the season, and the quote was resurfaced by the NBA Draft X/Twitter page in anticipation of the draft.
"Those two guys individually, obviously, they're super talented, but talent can only take you so far, like what's your mentality about how much better can you get? How hard do you work? Are you coachable? Stuff like that, and they showed that," Curry said.
"Dylan especially, he was funny, he guarded me in a couple pick-up runs we had, I might not have scored on him, and I think he was mic'ed up or something, and he was counting my stats in our matchup," he added. "But you love that competitiveness, because they're there to get better."
Harper will get to join a fun team immediately. Putting him alongside Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle is a great young core to build around.
Bailey's draft range is a little more questionable. A lot of people slotted him as the third pick for the Philadelphia 76ers once the lottery was finalized, but not everyone is as high on him. He should still go in the top five because of his scoring talent, but it's not as solidified as the top two picks are.
Related Articles
Stephen A Smith Urges Knicks to Hire Ex-Warriors Coach
NBA Fans React to Exciting Steph Curry Hollywood News