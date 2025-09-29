Steph Curry Sends Message to Jonathan Kuminga Amid Warriors Contract Dilemma
Every year, the Golden State Warriors have some of the highest expectations in the NBA, of course, with performing during the season, but also with the moves they make over the summer. This offseason, the Warriors received much more scutiny than they would have liked.
As they negotiated a new contract with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, the rest of Golden State's offseason came to a complete halt. The Warriors have had to wait to sign other free agents until Kuminga is signed, so it has slowed down their offseason until this week. Finally, the Warriors made their first free agent signing on Monday, re-signing veteran guard Gary Payton II.
However, the Warriors still have to wait on Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton to officially sign their contracts with the team, despite getting firm commitments from both. This means that the Warriors will not have their full roster in time for the start of training camp, which is far from ideal.
Steph Curry's message to Kuminga
During Monday's media day, Steph Curry got honest about Kuminga's contract negotiations with the Warriors.
"We talk about it for sure. As leaders on the team, you've got to acknowledge what's going on. Don't make it more than what it is, other than a team trying to figure out the situation that's in front of us and the challenge that's in front of us. Knowing JK's situation, knowing the new faces we're adding to the roster, we talk about it every year going into a training camp of what it's going to take for that particular team to win," Curry said.
"This year it's a little different because you have a guy that's trying to figure out his situation, and we respect that process, and it's gonna play out. When he's here, ready to work, like we expect him to be, locked in on doing what he needs to do to help us win."
Curry, along with other Warriors stars Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, has reportedly been involved in Kuminga's process this offseason, as they have urged the front office to get things moving so that they can have their roster put together as soon as possible. Of course, the situation has dragged out far more than anyone wants, but there should be a solution soon.
Kuminga's deadline to accept the qualifying offer is October 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET, which still means that he and the free agents that the Warriors are waiting on will miss the first day or two of training camp.