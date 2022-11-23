Steph Curry Shares Hilarious Drake Story

Drake is one of the most famous NBA fans around, as the legendary rapper is an ambassador for his hometown Toronto Raptors. While Drake was an antagonist to the Golden State Warriors during the 2019 Finals, he has name dropped Steph Curry in songs before, and is a fan of Golden State as well.

On a recent episode of The Old Man and The Three Podcast, Steph Curry joined the show to talk about a multitude of topics. One story that Steph told was about a Drake concert he and his teammates attended at Oracle Arena a few years ago. According to Steph, he was in the VIP section with Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. When Drake saw them there, he shouted out the squad, but forgot Klay's name.

Klay Thompson has had some fun interactions with Drake over the years, most notably before the 2019 Finals when he was asked if he'll still listen to Drake music before a game against the Raptors.

The rivalry between Drake and the Warriors was hilarious to watch during that series, because he had previously shown a lot of love to Steph Curry and his squad. While that love was on display that night during the concert, Drake was unable to recall Klay's name, and it made for a funny story that Steph revealed on a recent podcast episode.

