Steph Curry Shuts Down Lakers in Warriors' Opening Night
The Golden State Warriors entered their opening night contest against the Los Angeles Lakers with some uncertainty about what the season could look like. While the team returned their key stars in Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, there was no telling what Jonathan Kuminga would look like and how the rest of the team would fare against a talented Lakers squad.
However, with LeBron James sidelined, the odds were in favor of Golden State. Even if James suited up, Golden State might've just been too much for them, taking the win 119-109 after a strong third quarter performance put them over the top. To no surprise, Curry reminded everyone why he's still one of the best players on Earth.
Steph Curry's Opening Night Performance
While Curry doesn't have countless game-winning buzzer beaters to his name, he's still at the top of the list for players you'd want to have the ball in their hands when the game matters. Just like he did during the 2024 Olympics with the whole world watching, Curry put the nail in the coffin for Golden State's win with a 35-foot three-pointer over Gabe Vincent to improve the lead to 117-107.
Curry finished the game with 23 points and four assists, while converting all eight of his free throw attempts. While it wasn't his best game, his long-distance shooting reminded everyone just how much he can change the game and swing the momentum for Golden State. Jimmy Butler was actually the Warriors' leading scorer, with 31 points on 16 for 16 from the free throw line.
With Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield also contributing 17 points each, this Golden State Warriors team will be dangerous if they are getting this kind of offensive production from players around Curry. Even though he'll definitely have his 30-plus point games, Golden State needs the other players to step up in order to make a deep playoff run when the time comes.
Additionally, Curry had 23 points on just 14 shots from the field, and while he did have eight free throw attempts, he's shot an average of anywhere from 18 to 20 shots per game the last five years. As he continues to ramp up and get to that midseason form, he'll only continue to perform better throughout the game, and not just be that closer for Golden State.
A great win to start the season, Golden State can't celebrate for too long, as they'll head back to San Francisco to host the Denver Nuggets for a nationally televised matchup on Thursday night.