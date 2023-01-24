Steph Curry Wants to be in Black Panther 3

Steph Curry in a Marvel movie is something that no one has really ever thought of before, but it's something he jokingly wants to be a part of. Even if he is joking, it's very clear very few people on the planet would say no to the opportunity.

While Curry was doing a Q&A for his documentary, 'Stephen Curry: Underrated', at Sundance Film Festival, he entertained the idea of being in Black Panther 3. The question came up specifically because Ryan Coogler, the director of Black Panther, is a producer on Curry's documentary 'Underrated.'

"Tell him to see if we can shoot it in the summer and see if he can find a nice role for me in that universe," Curry said. "Absolutely, you put the pressure on and we'll see what he says."

Curry's documentary 'Underrated' details his career from high school in Charlotte, North Carolina, to being in Davidson College, to being an NBA superstar. The movie finishes off with Curry's 2022 NBA Finals win, where he finally became a Finals MVP for the very first time ever. The film was directed by Peter Nicks. For those who may want to see a review of the documentary, here is one by The Hollywood Reporter.

Steph Curry has already had a historical career that includes four championships, but that history isn't finished yet. The Golden State Warriors are hoping to repeat as NBA Champions this season, something that depends entirely on the health of Steph Curry.

